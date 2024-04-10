NPA arms cache found in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Government security forces discovered an arms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) containing several high-powered firearms and over 400 ammunitions in the hinterland of Barangay Karim in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte.

103rd Infantry (HARIBON) Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr. reported yesterday the soldiers discovered the armed cache in the forested area of Sitio Talao in Barangay Karim in Buldon town on Monday.

Barroquillo said the recovered firearms included three high-powered firearms consisting of two M16A1 Rifles and one AK 47 assault rifle, a sniper scope, four magazines for AK 47, and more than 400 7.62 mm live ammunition for AK 47.

Barroquillo said the firearms are owned by the Sub-Regional Committee 5 (SRC5), North Central Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

Soldiers of the Charlie Company, 55IB supported by soldiers of the 2nd Company, 2nd Marine Battalion Landing Team were responsible for the recovery of the firearms.

According to Barroquillo, the discovery of the arms cache was based on the revelation of two former NPA rebels who recently yielded to government forces.

Lt. Col. Anthony Caro, commander of the 55th Infantry “Vigilant” Battalion, expressed his sincere gratitude to the former rebels who provided the information about the arms cache.

Caro said that this achievement simply shows their sincerity in embracing a new life away from the deceptive propaganda of the NPA. He assured that the government would assist them in transitioning into a more productive and peaceful life.

Meanwhile, in Sumisip, Basilan province peace-loving residents of the town voluntarily surrendered their firearms and other war materiels at the headquarters of the 64th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Tumahubong on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Abel Potutan commander of the 64th IB presented one M16 Colt Rifle, one M14 Rifle, one M79 Grenade Launcher, and two Cal 30, M1 Garand Rifle and other war materiels to Brig. Gen Alvin V Luzon, Commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade in the province.

Potutan said the voluntary surrender of firearms is a proactive measure that can contribute to a more peaceful and secure society for all.