MVHA president denies presence of Chinese sleeper cell

The president of the Multinational Village Homeowners Association strongly denies the reported presence of a "Chinese sleeper cell" in their village.

MVHA president Julio Templonuevo urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified reports.

"We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that may sow fear and distrust," said Templonuevo.

He said the MVHA remains a peaceful and harmonious community and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold their values.

"As president of MVHA, it is imperative to address recent allegations brought by certain individuals regarding the presence of Chinese sleeper agents within our community. We are issuing this official statement to provide clarity and assurance to our residents and the wider public," Templonuevo said, adding that appropriate security measures are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

To recall, the Southern Police District also made an investigation with the help of the intelligence community to verify the presence of Chinese militia in the said area.

It said, "Contrary to claims made in a recent news article, the initial findings of the validation suggest that the concerns' raised may not be as substantial as initially portrayed."

The SPD said that upon receiving information regarding the alleged presence of Chinese nationals in that Parañaque village, SPD intelligence operatives conducted investigation and validation.

Coordination was made with security personnel within the village, as well as representatives from the homeowners association.

Investigations revealed that the increase in Chinese nationals residing in the village coincided with the introduction of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOS) during the previous administration.

However, interviews with residents indicated a decrease in the number of Chinese nationals in recent years. Additionally, it was clarified that Chinese-owned establishments within the area operate openly and serve customers of all nationalities.