Bong Go's Malasakit Team provides relief, support to Buluan fire victims

The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go spearheaded a relief operation for fire victims in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Thursday, 4 April.

Go’s Malasakit Team visited the four affected residents in their own homes and delivered financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

In his video message, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. This legislation, principally authored and co-sponsored by Go, is designed to bolster the Bureau of Fire Protection's capacities through a decade-long modernization initiative. This comprehensive program encompasses the enlistment of additional firefighters, procurement of more firefighting equipment, and the provision of specialized training.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat tayo palagi,” said Go.

Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority evaluated the fire victims who may qualify for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go continues to support to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild their homes.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko,” he added.

Go then reaffirmed his support for the locality. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, he supported the construction of flood control structures for the town.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he also supported the funding for two Super Health Centers in Maguindanao. These centers are designed to offer a wide range of basic health services, database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Go also offered additional aid to the beneficiaries in need of medical attention. He then advised them to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers in their province.

Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act. Since the first Malasakit Center was launched in 2018, there are now 161 such centers nationwide which have assisted over ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

In Maguindanao del Sur, patients can avail medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak while in Maguindanao del Norte, residents can visit the centers at Sanitarium Hospital in Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.