PNP 'internal cleansing' should remain a priority — Dela Rosa

The internal cleansing in the Philippine National Police amid its new leadership should remain a priority in the organization, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said Saturday.

"Again, yung internal cleansing program ay dapat ipagpatuloy niya para mabawas-bawasan mga pulis natin na gumagawa ng kalokohan (the internal cleansing program should be continued to reduce the number of police officers who engage in illegal things)," dela Rosa said in a radio interview.

Dela Rosa, who is a former police chief from 2016 to 2018, stressed that PNP internal cleansing must continue to keep the number of police abuses and other cases involving the police force at a minimum level.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the new PNP chief.

Marbil said the PNP will no longer use the term "war on drugs" in its anti-illegal drugs efforts.

Dela Rosa said he was fine with Marbil’s remarks as long as the PNP would sustain its responsibility to eliminate illegal drugs in the country.

"Basta importante lang, bilang mandato ng PNP, 'yung pagsugpo ng iligal na droga ay dapat gampanan nila yan. Dapat gampanan nila ang mandato na 'yan (What's important is that, as the PNP's mandate, they should commit to the elimination of illegal drugs. They should fulfill that mandate)," he stressed.