Phl, allied countries to conduct quad maritime activity in WPS

The Philippines, Japan, Australia, and the United States will conduct a quadrilateral maritime activity within the West Philippine Sea in pursuit of "upholding the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, and respect for maritime rights under international law, reflected in the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)."

In a joint statement released Saturday, the four nations' defense chiefs said the conduct of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), which will be on 7 April, within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone is a demonstration of the four countries' collective commitment "to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The participating countries will utilize their combined defense and armed forces units along with their naval and air assets during the MCA.

They said the MCA will be conducted "in a manner that is consistent with international law as well as domestic laws and rules of respective nations, and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other states."

The MCA will also demonstrate professional interactions among the four countries' naval and air forces.

"Ultimately, the Maritime Cooperative Activity will strengthen the interoperability of our defense/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures," the statement read.

"We stand with all nations in safeguarding the international order – based on the rule of law – that is the foundation for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region," it further stated.

The Philippines, Japan Australia, and the United States "reaffirmed their position regarding the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute."

Defense chiefs on MC

Australian Deputy Prime Minister for Defense, Richard Marles, said their country has consistently emphasized the importance for all states to exercise rights and freedoms, including freedom of navigation, in a manner consistent with international law.

"Australia is committed to working with our partners to uphold the global rules-based order," Marles said.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the country’s series of bilateral and multilateral MCA with allies "is a step in building our country’s capacity for individual and collective self-defense."

Teodoro recently announced the Philippines' Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) to "strengthen and deepen its cooperation and interoperability with all nations – big or small – maintain regional peace and stability as well as good order, at sea-based on international law, principally UNCLOS."

"This first in a series of activities demonstrates the enduring friendship and partnership among the peace-loving peoples of the Philippines, United States, Australia, and Japan," Teodoro added.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin underscored that every country should be free to conduct lawful air and maritime operations.

"These activities with our allies Australia, Japan, and the Philippines underscore our shared commitment to ensuring that all countries are free to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows," said Austin.

"Our operations together support peace and stability at the heart of our shared vision for a free and open region," he added.

Japanese Defense Ministry, Kihara Minoru, reiterated his country’s opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo by force, such attempts as well as any actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea.

"Japan believes that the issue concerning the South China Sea is directly related to the peace and stability of the region and is a legitimate concern of the international community including Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and the United States," he said.

Kihara said the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific always guides Japan.

"Japan has the vital importance of striving to realize a free and open international order based on the rule of law and securing regional peace and stability in cooperation with its ally, like-minded countries, and others," he added.

Assets, anti-submarine warfare drills

In a phone interview, Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the MCA will involve five ships – two from the Philippines – the BRP Gregorio del Pilar and BRP Ramon Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force will deploy its destroyer, JS Akebono, while the United States will bring its littoral combat ship, USS Mobile, and Australia, its HMAS Warramunga.

The four countries will conduct a series of naval activities, such as tactical exercises, link exercises (LINKEX), photo exercises (PHOTOEX), and communication exercises.

The Japan Embassy on Saturday said the anti-submarine warfare training will also be included in the MCA.

However, Andolong did not confirm such training will be part of the MCA.

"Wala sa information ko yung (It was not on my information, the) anti-submarine exercise," he said.

Andolong noted that the participating vessels will hold the drills from the country’s south EEZ going to the north encompassing the boundary of Western Command and the Northern Luzon Command.

"The objectives of these activities are designed to enhance the participating forces' ability to work together effectively in maritime scenarios," he said.

Andolong added, "This activity sends a clear message of unity and resolve in upholding universally recognized norms and principles and represents a practical implementation of our partnership with like-minded countries."

The Philippines is expecting an uninvited guest to intrude on the MCA.

"This MCA is being conducted within the Philippine EEZ, in accordance with international law and as I said earlier, to establish norms in pursuit of our national interest, although we expect China to malign the exercise as they always do," Andolong said.