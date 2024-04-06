Abalos explains value of cleanliness in children

The value of cleanliness should be inculcated at home while children are still young and growing up in their communities.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos made the call on Saturday during the weekly KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) clean-up activity at Barangay Pacita 1 in San Pedro, Laguna.

"Ang kalinisan ay isang aspeto na sinisimulan sa mga bata pa lang. 'Yung mga bata, sabihan natin sila na huwag magtapon. Let's make this a way of life," he said.

He added, "Nagsisimula sa barangay, sa ating lahat. Magtulungan tayo, let's make a difference. Isigaw natin na sa panahon natin, lilinisin natin ang Bagong Pilipinas at iyan ang gusto ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr."

The DILG Secretary said "old values stick" and it is important for communities to work together for the progress and cleanliness of the country.

Abalos explained that remarkable changes for the better would only be realized when good values and habits such as cleanliness are practiced and have emanated first from the house of every Juan de la Cruz.

This, as he lauded San Pedro, Laguna Mayor Art Mercado for ensuring that KALINISAN clean-up activities are done every week in every barangay in the city.

"Natutuwa ako na ginagawa n'yo na ito linggo-linggo. Governance is the core of a good society. Importante ang magaling na lider dahil hinihimok niya ang mga mamamayan sa kanyang adbokasiya," he said.

For his part, Mayor Mercado said, "Together, let us roll up our sleeves and make San Pedro una sa kalinisan, una sa Laguna."