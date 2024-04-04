Rotary Club awards Golden Wheel to Atty. Divina

DivinaLaw Managing Partner Nilo T. Divina was recently honored by the Rotary International District 3780 with the Rotary Golden Wheel Award for Legal Practice.

Atty. Divina was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. The Rotary Golden Wheel Awards is given to outstanding individuals who best embody the Rotary spirit of "Service Above Self" and uphold the guiding principles of the "4 Way Test." Atty. Divina's exceptional performance as a lawyer and dedication to community service earned him this prestigious recognition.

Atty. Divina has led various community service initiatives such as Dulog Legal, a free legal assistance to underserved Filipinos who have limited access to legal services. He has also authored book donations, provided scholarships, and supported various development organizations aimed at creating positive social impact.

He was nominated for the award by the Rotary Club of San Francisco Del Monte where he has been actively involved in the club's high-impact projects, demonstrating a commitment to making a positive impact in the community and being a prime mover for social change.

As the Managing Partner of DivinaLaw, he has brought the firm to greater heights by making it a full-service law firm with more than 100 lawyers in its roster and counting. In the firm’s 18th year, DivinaLaw is committed to continuously advocating and practicing dynamic lawyering—being prompt, proactive, and results-oriented while striving to create a positive social impact to the communities.