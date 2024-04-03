LGUs join 4Ps cash cards pawning crackdown

Local government units (LGUs) in Camarines Norte have backed a campaign by the Department of Social Welfare and Development to stop the practice of some beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) pawning their cash cards.

DSWD field office 5 director Norman Laurio said the LGUs of Paracake, Vinzons and Mercedes have taken proactive measures to ensure that grants under the 4Ps are given directly to their intended beneficiaries.

“The LGUs have enacted ordinances aimed at preventing abuse and exploitation in the use of cash cards,” Laurio said, noting that the purpose of the aid is to improve the education, health and nutrition of the children of beneficiary families.

“By implementing these ordinances, local governments aim to crack down on loan sharks, individuals offering high-interest loans, and government officials who violate the law. This move is seen as a crucial step in protecting the interests of 4Ps beneficiaries across these localities,” he said.

Laurio said a technical working group composed of representatives from DSWD Bicol and local councils will be formed “to conduct thorough monitoring and coordination.”

“By working together, the national and local governments can ensure that the benefits of the 4Ps program reach the intended recipients and contribute to their socio-economic empowerment,” the DSWD official stressed.

The 4Ps program ensures children’s access to education and healthcare through the collaborative efforts of government bodies, development partners, LGUs and non-governmental organizations.