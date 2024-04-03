BOC-NAIA intercepts more than P14-M worth of illegal drugs

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bureau of Customs-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) reported the interception of seven (7) unclaimed parcels that arrived at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in NAIA Complex, Pasay City, containing illegal drugs with an estimated value of PHP 14,825,400.

According to the Port of NAIA, after examining a parcel that arrived on 19 January 2024 at CMEC with a hardware declaration from Wilmington, California, USA, it was discovered to contain a total of 2,452 grams of cocaine concealed inside a black bolt wrapped in a parcel, with an estimated value of PHP 12,995,600.

The sender stated that the contents of the six (6) additional unclaimed packages that were also intercepted at CMEC were various personal items.

However, upon closer examination, the BOC-NAIA officials found a total of 1,307 grams of high-grade marijuana leaves worth PhP 1,829,800 on the black market, hidden inside the packages.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa stated that the appropriate charges for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act would be filed against the consignees of the parcels.

Atty. Mapa also commended the personnel of the port instrumental in the interceptions, as their unwavering commitment and tireless dedication to upholding the rule of law resulted in the timely apprehensions.

Under Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's direction, the port still complies with the bureau's directives.

"The bureau is implementing robust measures to safeguard our borders, especially in the infiltration of illegal drugs into our communities, through diligent surveillance, advanced technology, and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies," stated the commissioner.