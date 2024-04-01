‘Water Day’ highlights sustainable water management

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources affirmed its commitment to protect and conserve water resources to secure access for every Filipino as it highlighted the critical role water plays in achieving peace, stability and development during the World Water Day 2024 Exhibit at the Quezon City Hall.

This, as the agency promoted “Water for Peace: Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Seguridad Pantubig” which aligns with the United Nations Water agenda to raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people without access to safe water.

It engages the public to unite in the cause of achieving peace and water sustainability, fostering harmony, generating prosperity, and building resilience to shared challenges.

National Water Resources Board executive director Atty. Ricky Azardon, on the other hand, said that the goal of the water sector is to realize water security for all and to ensure that no individual or community is left behind in accessing the resource.

“The posing challenge for each of us here is to uphold our official capacity relentlessly despite the complexities along the way,” Azardon said. “Let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to environmental and water sustainability and strive to be stewards of our planet by ensuring that every spark of fire is contained, every woman’s contribution is recognized, and that every drop of water is cherished.”