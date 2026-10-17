Inflation hits 7.8% for Quezon's poorest households

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Inflation among the poorest 30 percent of households in Quezon province accelerated to 7.8 percent in September 2026, driven largely by higher food and rice prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its statistical release dated 16 October, the PSA reported that inflation for the province's bottom 30 percent income households increased from 6.4 percent in August.

Food inflation among these households also climbed to 8.6 percent in September from 5.3 percent the previous month, reflecting increased pressure on household budgets.

Rice inflation reached 25.3 percent, up from 20.8 percent in August, making the staple food a significant concern for low-income consumers.

The figures indicate that economically vulnerable families faced a faster increase in consumer prices than the province as a whole.

Quezon's overall inflation rate stood at 7.3 percent in September, lower than the 7.8 percent recorded for the bottom 30 percent income group.

Inflation measures the rate at which consumer prices change over time. Higher inflation means households generally need to spend more to purchase the same basket of goods and services.

The latest figures underscore the importance of monitoring food prices, particularly rice, which accounts for a substantial portion of household spending among lower-income families.

The PSA's provincial inflation data provide a basis for assessing changes in the cost of living and their impact on household purchasing power.

The September figures also highlight the continuing challenge of maintaining affordable food supplies for vulnerable communities across Quezon province.