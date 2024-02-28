Sex traffickers face raps

The National Bureau of Investigation is set to file charges in court against two persons for operating a night club for “sex trafficking” in Pampanga.

The San Fernando City’s Office of City Prosecutor has ordered the filing of criminal charges in court against the two individuals who were arrested earlier in a night club “engaged in sex trafficking.”

Authorities identified those set to be charged as Gleve O. Viday and John Paolo Abunga after the NBI’s Ilocos Regional Office arrested them during an entrapment operation conducted at the Joker Super Night Club in San Fernando City.

It said the operation “also resulted in the rescue of eight female victims, one of whom is a minor.”

Last 21 February, a resolution was issued by the prosecutors recommending the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act 9208, the Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended.

An entrapment operation was conducted by the NBI-IRO “based on the information provided by Project Rescue Children on the alleged human trafficking activities being conducted in Joker Super Night Club in San Fernando City, La Union,” the NBI said.