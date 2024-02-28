NATION

DoLE, BI join forces against illegal aliens

New deal Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco (left) and Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma sign a new data-sharing agreement against illegal aliens at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday.
Through a new data-sharing agreement, the Department of Labor and Employment and the Bureau of Immigration will work together to combat illegal aliens in the country.

The agreement signed by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco would create a framework for the two organizations to communicate real-time data.

Tansingco said that under the terms of the agreement, the DoLE would provide the bureau with comprehensive data on foreign nationals who were issued alien employment permits and certificates of exemption and exclusion, as well as information on canceled and revoked AEPs and certificates of exemption.

This data will serve as a resource for the BI in verifying the information submitted by applicants seeking the conversion or extension of their 9(g) working visas.

