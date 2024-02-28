CA driver sanctioned for road rage

The Supreme Court sanctioned a driver of the Court of Appeals for his involvement in a road rage.

The Court en banc found Gerardo C. Manganaan, chauffeur of Associate Justice Carlito B. Calpatura of the Court of Appeals, guilty of both vulgar and unbecoming conduct and simple misconduct, for repeatedly trying to cut through the convoy of the National Defense College of the Philippines.

The accused also demanded from Sgt. Rex D. Gagelonia why he was not given the chance to pass through considering that he was driving a government vehicle.

The court said, “Worse, he rudely and repeatedly pointed a finger at Sgt. Gagelonia before returning to his vehicle.”

In finding Manganaan guilty, the Court en banc held that he fell short of the standard expected from a court employee.

Court employees have been enjoined to adhere to the exacting standards of morality and decency to preserve the judiciary’s good name and standing as a true temple of justice.

The acts of Manganaan demonstrated arrogance, which is unbecoming of a public servant, tantamount to simple misconduct and the Court en banc reminded that judiciary employees should be circumspect in how they conduct themselves inside and outside the office.

Following Rule 140 of the Revised Rules of Court, a fine of P35,100 was meted against Manganaan, with a stern warning that a repetition of the same or similar acts in the future shall be dealt with more severely.

The Supreme Court-Public Information Office will upload a copy of the Court’s ruling in A.M. No. 22-06-08-SC to the Supreme Court website once it receives the same from the Office of the Clerk of Court En Banc.