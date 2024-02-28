BI, DOLE join forces in data sharing agreement

Through a new data-sharing agreement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) are working together to combat illegal aliens in the country.

According to the bureau, the purpose of this agreement, which was signed by DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, is to create a framework for the two organizations to communicate real-time data.

Tansingco said that under the terms of the agreement, the DOLE will provide the bureau with comprehensive data on foreign nationals issued alien employment permits (AEP), certificates of exemption and exclusion, as well as information on cancelled and revoked AEPs and certificates of exemption. This data will also serve as a resource for BI in verifying the information submitted by applicants seeking conversion to or extension of their 9(g) working visas.

“The primary objective of this collaborative effort is to ensure that only legitimate foreign workers, duly vetted by DOLE, are granted work visas and permits in the Philippines,” he added.

One of the most important requirements for foreign nationals seeking work visas is the AEP, which is essential to preserving the stability and integrity of the labor market.

The BI chief also stated that they thank their partners from the DOLE for their continuous support in the efforts to improve the system, and through this agreement, both the BI and the DOLE will be able to better enforce their mandates.

This program follows an extensive reorganization of BI's visa issuance process. In an effort to further expedite processes and improve accessibility for applicants, Tansingco also revealed that the BI has started developing an online application system for working visas.