NPA leader killed in Zamboanga del Sur clash

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported the death of a communist leader in an encounter in Zamboanga Del Sur on Tuesday.

Identified as Aprecia Rosete alias "Bambam," who served as Secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) operating under the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front, was killed in a gun battle with troops from 102nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army in Brgy. Malagalad, Dumingag, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Rosete was tagged as the mastermind of several heinous acts in Zamboanga Peninsula including extortion, murder of innocent civilians, and destructive sabotage of critical infrastructure projects.

Authorities have filed more than 30 warrants of arrest against Rosete.

After the firefight, the government forces recovered a AK47, magazines with serviceable ammunition, a cal.45 pistol and personal belongings of the rebels at the encounter site.

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. thanked the 102nd Infantry Brigade and the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division for successfully accomplishing the focused military operations against communist rebels in Zamboanga del Sur.

"I commend the remarkable efforts of the Tabak troopers for their dedication to eradicating the armed group responsible for spreading fear and havoc in Zamboanga del Sur," Gen. Brawner said.

“The AFP stands firm in our resolve to confront threat groups as we remain steadfast in our duty to safeguard peace and security throughout the country. We urge their remaining members to surrender or suffer the same fate as your dead comrades,” he added.