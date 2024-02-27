DOJAC celebrates 39 years of diligent public service

The 39th founding anniversary of the Department of Justice Action Center (DOJAC) was characterized by unwavering dedication to public service, as it continues to uphold its commitment to society with the motto, “Hustisya kay Juan, Patuloy na Maaasahan.”

The celebration focused on Gender and Development Activity for DOJAC personnel, entitled “Gender and Development Capacity Building for DOJAC Frontliners and Lawyers.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, in commending the entire team of DOJAC, said, “Your achievements in the years past are what make this occasion meaningful. The establishment of DOJAC is a manifestation of our commitment to provide the Filipino people access to free legal services, thus, strengthening the public’s trust and confidence in the DOJ.”

“Your resilience and determination in this journey as dedicated public servants has come a long way. Much, however, is expected of us, as we have more Juans to serve and give justice to,” the Justice Secretary added.

The Public Assistance Center was established by virtue of Ministry Order No. 41, dated 28 February 1985, which paved way to the issuance of Department Order No. 204 in 22 June 1995 that formally established the DOJAC.

Since its inception in 1985, DOJAC has been devoted to serve as the department's frontline arm in providing legal counselling, assistance, indorsement of clients to appropriate government agencies as well as the conduct of mediation, conferences and oaths.

In 2023, the DOJAC main office alone has catered to 1,670 walk-in-clients, 242 phone clients via the DOJAC hotline, 1,087 indorsements/referrals, and 271 subscription of documents for notarization.

The DOJAC is also designated as the receiving center of the Task Force Against Corruption (TFAC) and focal unit for 8888 hotline for concerns/complaints.