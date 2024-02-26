Kuya Bong eyes improved grassroots healthcare accessibility

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated the importance of providing better medical consultations and basic healthcare services to the people as personally inspected the new Super Health Center in Carmona City, Cavite.

The lawmaker — who was Mayor Dahlia Loyola and other officials and stakeholders during the visit — stressed that the Super Health Center is set to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents of Carmona City and its neighboring areas.

Go said that the Super Health Center is pivotal in providing better medical services especially in communities needing adequate medical facilities within their locality.

“What is the Super Health Center? It’s a medium type of a polyclinic which can provide services such as childbirth, dental, laboratory, x-ray. That’s the primary care of Universal Health Care. It will also help decongest the hospitals,” Go said.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units and fellow lawmakers such as Representative Roy Loyola who represents Carmona and the rest of the fifth district of Cavite, sufficient funds have been allocated in the national budget for the construction of this Super Health Center as well as over 700 more nationwide.

“This is for Filipinos. I promoted it and will continue to support it to bring basic medical services from the government closer to the people,” Go said.

The Super Health Center is a healthcare facility equipped with adequate medical equipment and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals. It aims to serve as a primary care provider for the community, focusing on mitigating diseases before they escalate into more severe health issues.

Free consultations at the Super Health Center will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts