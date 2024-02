LATEST

'Walang Matigas' stars greet the crowd

LOOK: The cast of "Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis", led by Senator Bong Revilla and Beauty Gonzales, waves to their fans during the Grand Float Parade of the Panagbenga 2024 on 25 February 2024. | via ALDWIN QUITASOL