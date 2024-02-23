Conrad Manila achieves Forbes Travel Guide’s 2024 Recommendation

Conrad Manila entered 2024 with a bang as it announced its recent accolade as a “Recommended” hotel in the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Awards.

The acknowledgment solidified Conrad Manila's position as a premier destination in the Philippines.

Forbes Travel Guide, the leading authority on global luxury hospitality, acknowledges Conrad Manila following a rigorous evaluation process that aligns with the hotel's pursuit of excellence and commitment to hospitality.

Expressing his delight, General Manager Fabio Berto shared, "Receiving the 'Recommended' rating from Forbes Travel Guide is the perfect boost our team needs to start the year on such a positive note. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of every team member, and it inspires us to aim even higher, setting our sights on achieving elevated standards in the coming years."