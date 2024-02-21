Sara honors fallen soldiers

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday expressed her condolences to the families of the six soldiers who were killed in an encounter with the terrorist Maute Group in Munai, Lanao del Norte on Sunday, 18 February.

“Their heroism is in exchange for the safety of the Filipinos not only in Mindanao but in the entire Philippines,” Duterte said in a video statement.

“In expressing our condolences to their families, let us remember that the threat of terrorism is real and it doesn’t choose its victims. Let’s also remember the danger of recruitment of youth in terrorism,” the Vice President added.

She cited as a concrete example the bombing at the Roxas night market in Davao City in 2016 and the Marawi siege in 2017.

“Let’s also remember that in Marawi siege, we have proven that we do not surrender our freedom, peace, and prosperity to anyone,” Duterte said.

As a Mindanaoan, Duterte said this fight is personal for her.

“As Filipinos, I hope we are united in expressing our sympathies with the orphans and suppressing the enemy of the state,” Duterte, a former mayor of Davao City, said.

“We salute to our fallen soldiers. It is the greatest to sacrifice one’s own life for the country,” the Vice President added.

In Zamboanga City, government troops continued their pursuit operations against members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group who engaged the soldiers in a two-hour firefight in the hinterlands of Barangay Ramain in Munai, Lanao del Norte on Sunday.

Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command Commander Lt. Gen. William N. Gonzales said yesterday that soldiers are still in pursuit operation against members of the DI-MG while other military units cordoned the area to restrict the movement of the fleeing terrorists.

Gonzales said, “Despite the challenges such as poor visibility due to thick fog, progress continues as troops remain mobile and pursuit operations are ongoing.”