Las Piñas City Council prioritizes governance, community support in 72nd session

The 72nd Regular session of the Las Piñas City Council, led by City Vice Mayor April Aguilar convened on 19th February focusing on the city governance enhancement and community support.

Included in the key deliberations was the proposed appointment of Ms. April Lim-Torres as City Accountant, showcasing the city's focus on bolstering its financial oversight.

The council also reviewed the Starcard Corporate Agreement with Achievers Business Group Inc., reflecting a move towards innovative governance solutions.

The meeting also addressed the appeals for exemptions from fines and fees for business and property transfer taxes, showcasing the council's dedication to alleviating the financial hardships of residents and local businesses.

The council also approved a resolution for a Php 300,000.00 financial assistance from the city's Quick Response Fund to help those affected by Tropical Depression “Kabayan” in Davao Oriental, demonstrating the city's preparedness to assist distressed communities.

The meeting also suggested approving sixty-six tricycle franchise requests, showing efforts to improve local transportation and create job opportunities.

The 72nd Regular Session underscored the Las Piñas City Council's commitment to responsive and effective governance, focusing on financial management, community support, and infrastructural development.