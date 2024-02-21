Comelec logs over 400,000 on first week of voter registration

The Commission on Elections on Wednesday logged over 400,000 individuals on the first week of voter registration for the 2025 midterm elections.

According to the poll body, its 12 to 19 February nationwide registrations had 406,371 new voters signing up, with Calabarzon and Metro Manila recording the highest numbers of new registrants with 72,515 and 56,965, respectively.

Of the number, 4,695 are from the Cordillera Administrative Region; 19,378 from the Ilocos Region, 12,590 from Cagayan Valley, 44,704 from Central Luzon; 10,448 are from Mimaropa, 14,573 from the Bicol Region; 19,187 from Western Visayas; and 34,734 from Central Visayas.

Moreover, Eastern Visayas logged 15,299 voters; Zamboanga Peninsula with 13,522; Northern Mindanao with 19,735; Davao Region with 23,718; Soccsksargen with 18,545; Caraga with 12,709; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 12,360.

Comelec also logged 694 registrants in its main office.

Filipinos have until 30 September to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections.