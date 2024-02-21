2 wanted women arrested

Pasay City policemen arrested two women, one of them a senior citizen, both wanted for four counts of bouncing checks and nine counts of estafa and illegal recruitment, upon their arrival in the country on 20 and 21 February in Pasay City.

The suspects were identified by city police chief Col. Mario Mayames as “Leonisa,” 74, of San Antnio, Pasig City and “Nenita,” 59, of Barangay Dupax, Malolos City.

The CoP said Leonisa was arrested at around 1:40 a.m. inside the Immigration Office, International Arrival Area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on 21 February.

Police said the suspect who has just arrived to the country from Hongkong was arrested by members of the Pasay police Villamor Sub-station.

Mayames said the suspects was arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest issued by Judge Anne Perpetual S. Rivera, of Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 12 with bail recommended of P2,000.