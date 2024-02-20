Quezon City transforms schoolyards into climate-resilient oases

Quezon City, a climate action and resilience champion, has committed to transforming schoolyards into green, community spaces that are resilient to heatwaves and flooding.

The city has joined the new ‘OASIS Schoolyards’ program in the Philippines, jointly launched by Resilient Cities Network and Temasek Foundation Tuesday to improve educational quality for Filipino students, while simultaneously addressing the challenges of climate change.

‘OASIS Schoolyards’ was originally conceived and implemented by the city of Paris as part of the Paris Resilience Strategy, to address the urgent challenges of climate change in urban areas, with a focus on mitigating the disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities and improving the well-being of children. Based on the principles of Openness, Adaptation, Sensitization, Innovation and Social Ties or ‘OASIS’, it has become an exemplary model using innovative solutions to transform schoolyards into urban oases resilient to climate change.

The schoolyards will be co-designed by school communities, including students, parents and teachers, as well as design professionals in consultation with stakeholders such as government, academia and community organizations. The schoolyards will also be used as an interactive learning tool for students as well as for local government officials to raise public awareness for climate resilience.

For a start, the program will adopt and pilot the ‘OASIS’ model in three public elementary schools in Quezon City. The city is excited to announce that Diosdado P. Macapagal Elementary School, Manuel L. Quezon Elementary School and Placido Del Mundo Elementary School have been selected to participate in this schoolyard transformation program.

Located in different parts of Quezon City, the schools were chosen based on their comparative vulnerability to heatwaves and flooding, and availability of open space within the school and surrounding neighborhood.

“Quezon City is truly honored to be selected as the first city in Asia for the ‘OASIS Schoolyards’ program, supported by Temasek Foundation. We are committed to tackling climate change and provide a livable and quality community for all by strengthening the adaptive capacity of our communities and resilience of our natural ecosystems. Inclusive climate action is also integral in the plan development to ensure representation of various sectors including the youth. The ‘OASIS Schoolyards’ program resonates with the City Government’s vision, and we express our enthusiasm in being part of this initiative,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“I am thrilled to see our vision of creating resilient, sustainable communities taking root in Quezon City. The launch of the ‘OASIS Schoolyards’ program marks a significant step towards empowering cities to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change. We are committed to transforming schoolyards into vibrant urban oases, fostering community engagement and empowering children as catalysts for positive change. Our collaboration with Temasek Foundation exemplifies our commitment to creating climate-resilient cities, starting with this innovative initiative in Quezon City," Lauren Sorkin, Executive Director, Resilient Cities Network said.

“Innovating through a real-life climate adaptation solution in schoolyards is a powerful way to activate local communities and stakeholders to be responsible for climate action proactively. It is also an experiential learning platform which youths in schools can relate to when at play in a school environment,” said Mr Lim Hock Chuan, Head of Programmes, Temasek Foundation. “We expect this pilot program for the three ‘OASIS Schoolyards’ schools will show definitive results in improving livability of the urban environment around schools; and where important lessons will be incorporated into the school curriculum. Temasek Foundation hopes that our contribution will catalyze other local philanthropic organizations, including local governments and community stakeholders to embark on similar projects across Metro Manila”, he added.