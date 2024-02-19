6 soldiers killed during Lanao encounter

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Six soldiers of the 44th Infantry Batallion were killed and four others were wounded during a two-hour firefight with gunmen of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group.

1st Infantry (TABAK) Division Commander Major General Gabriel C. Viray II reported yesterday that a series of encounters transpired between soldiers of the 44th IB and members of the DI-MG in the hinterland of Barangay Ramain in Munai, Lanao del Norte on Sunday.

At least three members of DI-MG were confirmed killed with one body recovered and several others were reportedly wounded during the series of encounters with soldiers in Romain.

Additionally, numerous war materiel were recovered by the soldiers including one M16 one M14 rifle and one M203 grenade launcher.

Viray declined to reveal the names of soldiers who were killed and wounded during the series of encounters.

According to Viray, the soldiers were conducting a Decisive Military Operation in Barangay Ramain when they encountered members of the DI-MG gunmen and a series of firefights erupted.

Viray said another combat group from the 7th Scout Ranger Company, 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, Army’s First Scout Ranger Regiment encountered and engaged DI-MG members in separate locations in Ramain.

The enemy eventually withdrew towards the southeast after a two-hour firefight, Viray said.

In response, a third combat group from the 8th Scout Ranger Company, 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, FSRR, PA, reinforced the troops and extricated casualties.

Viray expressed his gratitude to the bravery and dedication of the troops from the 44IB, 7SRC, and 8SRC for their swift and decisive actions in last Sunday’s encounters with the DI-MG in Lanao del Norte.

“Their courage in the face of danger and their commitment to protecting our communities are truly commendable despite the challenges such as poor visibility due to thick fog, progress continues as troops remain mobile and pursuit operations are ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Viray extended his condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the line of duty.

“Let us honor the sacrifices of our brave soldiers by staying united and resolute in our commitment to defend our country and uphold the principles of freedom and democracy,” the commander of the 1st Infantry (TABAK) Division said.