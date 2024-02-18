3 injured in Pasay fire

A fire that hit a residential area in Pasay City injured three persons on Friday night, 16 February

According to Bureau of Fire and Protection Fire Marshal, Supt. Mariano Taguiam, the injured victims were identified as Geraldine Nugut, 29, who suffered an abrasion in the left arm; Lorenz Yumul, 19, who suffered a laceration on the right eyelid; and Ramon Miranda, 63.

He said the fire started inside the two-storey house of Minda Campusano at around 6:30 p.m. along P. Dandan Street, Barangay 54, Pasay City, and immediately spread to nearby houses.

At least 54 fire trucks responded to the area placing the fire under control at around 7:34 p.m. and was declared fire out at 10:46 p.m.

Arson investigators said 30 families were affected by the fire and placed the property damage at P480,000.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiao visited the fire victims seeking temporary shelter at Barangay 54 gymnasium at around 1 a.m.

The mayor and members of the City Social Welfare and Development Office provided the needs of fire victims particularly mats, blankets, towels, hygiene kits, rice and canned goods.