NHA General Manager to expedite distribution of housing units in Zamboanga City

National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai over the weekend said he has conducted a site inspection of two housing projects in Zamboanga City to expedite the distribution of all housing units of the agency on 16 February 2024.

Tai visited the Talisayan Greenfield Resettlement Project Phase 3 and Labuan Sea Breeze Subdivision to ensure the quality of the agency’s housing projects.

Phase 3 of the Talisayan Greenfield Resettlement Project is a NHA housing initiative under the Government Employees Housing Program. It is expected to provide 55 duplex loft-type units and 118 allocated lots, both with the same size of 44 square meters. The project aims to provide housing opportunities for government employees and overseas Filipino workers.

Moreover, Tai inspected the ongoing developments in Labuan Sea Breeze Subdivision, a project site implemented under the Authority’s Calamity Housing Program. Each unit is allocated for fire-affected families from Barangay Labuan, with Phase I composed of 138 houses, while Phase II has 273 housing units.

He said there are already 126 beneficiary families residing in Phase I of the Labuan Sea Breeze Subdivision.

Tai added that the NHA distributed P3.9 million worth of financial assistance to Typhoon Egay survivors in Negros Occidental last February 13-16, 2024 through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP),

NHA Region VI Office led the cash distribution to 390 families from 6 municipalities in Negros Occidental who received P10,000 each to help them rebuild their damaged homes.

The beneficiaries were from the towns of Hinoba-an composed of 6 families; Ilog has 11 families; Candoni has 11 beneficiary families; Pontevedra has 38 families; Don Salvador Benedicto composed 294 families; and Cadiz has 30 families.

The expedited EHAP distribution under NHA GM Tai is being done in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to prioritize quality service for the Filipino people under the Bagong Pilipinas campaign along with the Authority’s housing programs across the country.