SBG helps graduates of Technical Vocational Program in Cebu

Senator Bong Go extended his congratulations to the latest graduates from the Contact Center Services National Certificate (NC II) program by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in partnership with the Call Centers Academy in Cordova, Cebu on Tuesday, 13 February.

A total of 300 graduates gathered at the municipal evacuation center, where Go’s Malasakit Team provided them with grocery packs, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Through a video message, Senator Go emphasized the vital role of such training programs in bringing livelihood opportunities to local communities. "This program is not just about providing education; it's about creating pathways to prosperity for our people," remarked Senator Go.

Senator Go also commended the TESDA and the Call Centers Academy for their commitment to the program. Their collaboration has been a key to successfully implementing the training sessions, making it possible for countless individuals to secure employment in the Business Process Outsourcing sector.

The Contact Center Services NC II program is part of the government's broader initiative to support the BPO industry, which is recognized as a major contributor to the country's economic growth.

Earlier, Go filed Senate Bill No. 2115, which aims to institutionalize a technical-vocational education and training and livelihood program for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

As part of his efforts to look over Filipinos' well-being, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned that there are seven Malaskit Centers in the province that they may visit if they have medical assistance concerns.

Meanwhile, there are other Malasakit Centers in the province at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City.

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under the Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. Since its inception, the program has established 159 Malasakit Centers and helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

There are also 21 Super Health Centers funded in the province that shall bring primary care to Cebuanos. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted" Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the 2022 national budget to establish 307 Super Health Centers, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

Lastly, Go highlighted the passage of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within DOH regional hospitals.

In Cebu City, Go supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima is constructing a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan and acquiring a mini dump truck.

On 14 and 21 January, Senator Go was in Cebu City, where he extended aid to Barangays Carreta and Quiot Pardo fire victims. Following these relief efforts, he also participated in the vibrant Sinulog celebrations of Cebu.