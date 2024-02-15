Metro solons, Surigao leaders back Romualdez

Speaker Martin Romualdez drew support from Metro Manila lawmakers and local leaders of Surigao del Norte in the face of “baseless” allegations being leveled at him by senators in relation to the contentious People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Thirty representatives from the National Capital Region issued a “Statement of Solidarity,” affirming support for the House chief and denouncing efforts to “foment disunity” in the country in light of the continuing dispute between members of Congress over Charter change.

“Hearing the clamor of our constituents, we express our undaunted support for Speaker Romualdez who champions the efforts of the public for a lively discourse on the issues besetting the future of our Republic,” the solons stated. “We call on all to respect each other’s positions and the voices of our citizens and their inalienable right to be heard.”

In the same vein, a total of 25 local executives of Surigao del Norte signed a manifesto expressing their firm backing for Romualdez amid “the issues being raised against him in the context of the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.”

“Speaker Martin’s vision of a prosperous Philippines by shepherding measures that, in his own words, are ‘calculated to alleviate poverty, trigger economic progress and harness competencies in government for the delivery of the highest degree of service,’ has greatly benefited Surigaonons,” the local leaders emphasized.

Their unwavering support was hinged on Romualdez’s assistance in funding social services in Surigao del Norte, such as medical, cash, burial and educational assistance, as well as securing the budget for major infrastructure projects in the world-class surfing destination, Siargao Island, which was battered by typhoon “Odette” in mid-December 2021, leaving billions of properties ravaged.