BIR files tax evasion charges against companies defrauding gov't of P25.5-B

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. on Thursday personally filed charges of Tax Evasion, Failure to file Income Tax Returns, Failure to Supply Correct and Accurate Informations, and Making False Report in the Audited Financial Statements against two "ghost companies" engaged in selling fake receipts returns, at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Lumagui said they filed 14 criminal cases against Decarich Supertrade Inc. and Redington Corporation, including five corporate officers and accountants of the two firms, he described as "ghost corporations" for selling fake receipts.

The charges, Lumagui said, were a result of their collaboration with the Department of Justice that conducted its preliemnary investigation against the two companies and found probable cause.

Lumagui said the two companies belonged to the first batch of ghost corporations whom the BIR filed criminal complaints before the DOJ last year that caused the government of losing an estimated total revenue of P25.5 billion for taxable years of 2019 to 2021.

He said the selling of fake receipts practice has been going on for almost 20 years after they have stumble on the two companies and were able to confirmed the fraudulent activity through a buy-bust operation in December last year.

The fake receipts are being used by companies who wanted to lower their tax fees by showing it, to represent some expenses that are deductable to their income taxes.

He, however, did not want to comment why it takes the BIR over 20 years to take actions on the said scheme.

"We can't tell what happen in the past year's and past administration," Lumagui told the Daily Tribune, vowing that the Marcos Administration will not hesitate to file criminal cases against big corporations and syndicated that sell, buy, or us ghost receipts.

Lumagui added the BIR had already filed 23 criminal complaints against sellers and buyers of these 'fictitious receipts' under the Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) Program.

He cited the popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena Cosmetics that was found to have engaged in the said scheme, incurring P1.6 billion in tax liability.

Lumagui warned crooked corporations and accountants that the BIR is serious in filing civil and criminal actions against them.