$2-M seed fund electrifies Mober fleet

Green logistics company Mober has received $2-million seed funding from RT Heptagon Holdings to expand its delivery fleet of electric vehicles to 60 units.

Dennis Ng, Mober founder and CEO, thanked RT Heptagon Holdings and its owner Rex Tiri for the funding, describing it as pivotal in Mober’s mission to drive sustainable urban mobility.

“This investment not only fuels Mober’s growth but also reinforces its commitment to making a positive environmental impact,” Ng added.

Mober is poised for further growth with an anticipated investment round before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The upcoming financial infusion is expected to further accelerate Mober’s initiatives in green logistics, expanding its reach and impact in the sector.

Mober is also enhancing its capability to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly logistics services, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable practices, and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of delivery operations by adopting a Transport Management System that not only optimizes delivery efficiency but also tracks the carbon dioxide savings achieved using EVs.

The TMS underscores Mober’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its environmental impact.

Mober has also inaugurated a flagship EV charging station in Pasay City, designed to support its growing fleet, particularly those serving IKEA Philippines.

Its collaboration with IKEA Philippines, aims to electrify 100 percent of the furniture store’s home delivery services by 2025.

Expanding its sustainable delivery solutions, Mober is set to electrify same-day delivery services for SM Appliance Center, further integrating eco-friendly practices into mainstream retail logistics, which reflects Mober’s capability to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving needs of the market and its clients.