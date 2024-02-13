PAGE THREE

Solon allowed to seek graft case dismissal

Verdict Day Senator Jinggoy Estrada walks out of the Sandiganbayan court with a mixed bag of verdicts on Friday. Accompanied by his wife Precy, the senator was cleared of plunder but caught red-handed with bribery charges in connection with Janet Lim Napoles’ P10-billion Priority Development Assistance Fund scam. Found guilty of one count of direct bribery and 2 counts of indirect bribery charges, Estrada is sentenced to 8-9 years and 2-3 years, respectively. |
The Sandiganbayan has allowed Senator Jinggoy Estrada to seek outright dismissal of his P183-million graft raps in connection with the pork barrel scam.

The anti-graft court handed down a 10-page resolution on Monday, granting Estrada’s motion for leave to file demurrer to evidence, an appeal used to junk a case due to insufficient evidence.

Estrada had the Sandiganbayan’s imprimatur to challenge the sufficiency of the prosecution’s evidence to sustain a verdict of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices (RA 3019).

Estrada faces 11 counts of graft for allegedly embezzling P183 million of his Priority Development Assistance Fund from 2004 to 2010 channeled to dubious non-government organizations owned by Janet Lim Napoles in exchange for kickbacks.

The pork barrel, supposedly used to implement projects, was instead used to fund projects that turned out to be ghost or non-existent.

