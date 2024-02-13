House members seek inquiry into Maco landslide

⁩Several members of the House of Representatives are seeking a congressional inquiry into the massive landslide in Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro, which took at least 68 lives, the majority of whom were employees of a mining company.

“Somebody has to take responsibility over this tragedy,” House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo said on the plenary floor on Tuesday.

Tulfo filed House Resolution 1586, urging the appropriate committee to pinpoint the persons responsible for the deadly landslide as well as to review the existing laws regulated by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Other authors were Davao de Oro Rep. Peter Gonzaga, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, Quezon City Rep. Ralph Tulfo, and ACT-CIS Partylist Reps. Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo.

The lawmakers believe that the incident could have been avoided if the “no build zone” was strictly implemented in the area.

“Despite the implementation of the “no build zone” policy, numerous residential structures and establishments were erected within the prohibited area, contributing to the heightened risk and severity of the landslide incident,” the lawmakers said in the resolution.

MGB Region 11 chief geologist Beverly Brebante said the landslide site has been declared a “no build zone” and identified as a critical area since 2008 after a landslide occurred and covered the original Barangay Masara.

Edward Macapili, the province's executive assistant, said the residents were relocated to the resettlement site of APEX Mining and Barangay Kinuban in Maco but keep on returning to the area.

As of Monday, the death toll in the tragic landslide on 6 February caused by torrential rains in the area has climbed to 68.

The majority of whom are employees of a mining company who were heading back to their homes after their shifts. They were the load of a bus buried by the landslide.

Authorities estimated that 51 people remain missing. About 32 people, meanwhile, suffered from injuries.

“It is imperative to investigate the circumstances surrounding the landslide, including the factors that led to the violation of the ‘no build zone’ policy and the enforcement mechanisms employed by the relevant authorities,” the lawmakers said.

Moreover, they asserted that the landslide underscores the need for a thorough review of existing laws, regulations, and policies governing land use, environmental protection, and disaster risk reduction, particularly those administered by the MGB, which they said plays a crucial role in overseeing mining activities, geological hazard assessments, and land use planning to ensure the safety and welfare of communities residing in geologically sensitive areas.

“We must also look into the fact that someone renege in their responsibility, and therefore be punished for their culpability,” Tulfo lamented.