Filinvest Land Inc’s 8 Spatial Team First to extend aid to flood-affected families in Davao

Davao City, Philippines - Filinvest Land Inc.'s 8 Spatial Davao team swiftly mobilized through Pusong Filinvest, the company’s corporate social responsibility program, to provide urgent assistance to families impacted by recent flooding in Barangay Ma-a. The gesture was graciously received by Barangay Ma-a Captain Pacito Cañete and esteemed Purok Leaders, underscoring the spirit of solidarity and collaboration during times of adversity.

Ms. Sharon Luntao, Regional General Manager of Filinvest Land Inc. for Mindanao, expressed profound gratitude to the dedicated team members of 8 Spatial Davao for their unwavering commitment to serving the community in times of need. "Our Pusong Filinvest program embodies our core values of empathy and responsibility towards the communities we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting and uplifting those affected by unforeseen challenges," remarked Ms. Luntao.

The initiative not only exemplifies Filinvest Land Inc.'s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also highlights its enduring pledge to stand in solidarity with communities, promoting resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

Pusong Filinvest embodies the company's dedication to the communities where it operates and its commitment to building the nation. It exemplifies FLI’s heart for service driving us in our continued passion in building resilient communities for a better future.