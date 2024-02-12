Celebrating Culinary Diplomacy - Ambassador's Commendation Awarded to Chef Reggie Aspiras

In a delightful celebration of cultural exchange through the art of gastronomy, the Embassy of Japan bestowed the Ambassador's Commendation upon renowned Chef Regina M. Aspiras, popularly known as Chef Reggie Aspiras, on 09 February 2024. This recognition acknowledged Chef Reggie's outstanding contributions to the Culinary Cultural Exchange between Japan and the Philippines, symbolizing the deepening friendship and understanding between the two nations.

Chef Reggie, a close friend and collaborator of the Embassy, partnered with Executive Chef Daisuke Suzuki on various projects, including the captivating documentary "SUZUKI DAISUKE: Diary of an Ambassador’s Chef" and the delectable cookbook "GochiSo Sarap: Homestyle Japanese Dishes for Everyone." The Ambassador's Commendation highlighted Chef Reggie's dedication to promoting cultural understanding through the culinary arts.

The ceremony, held at the Japanese Ambassador’s Residence, was attended by food enthusiasts, showcasing the fusion of Japanese and Filipino culinary traditions.

Ambassador KOSHIKAWA expressed his delight in witnessing the fruitful collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing how Chef Reggie's culinary expertise has played a vital role in enriching Japan-Philippine relations.

Ambassador commented, " I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Chef Reggie, for her efforts in advancing Japanese cuisine. By presenting you with the Ambassador’s Commendation, may your exemplary work inspire others to be cultural advocates like you."

The event was a testament to the significant role culinary diplomacy plays in building bridges between cultures, and Chef Reggie's award is a reflection of her dedication to this noble cause. The Embassy wishes to Congratulate Chef Reggie on this achievement!