BI stops backdoor trafficking attempt

The Bureau of Immigration, or BI, warned Filipinos seeking overseas work against illegal travel over the weekend, highlighting a thwarted human trafficking attempt intercepted at the Zamboanga International Seaport.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after three women, identified as potential trafficking victims, were stopped while attempting to travel to Malaysia under the guise of tourism.

“We commend our personnel at the Zamboanga port for their vigilance that prevented these trafficking victims from harm,” Tansingco stated. “This incident serves as a strong reminder to trafficking syndicates that our vigilance extends beyond airports and encompasses seaports as well.”

According to the Immigration, Border Protection and Enforcement Section, the women were intercepted while attempting to board the MV Antonia I bound for Sandakan, Malaysia. Inconsistencies in their travel documents triggered secondary inspections.

During questioning, the women, who claimed to be visiting relatives, provided conflicting answers, raising suspicion.

“Their documents were clearly prepared just before their trip, a common tactic used by traffickers,” Tansingco explained. “They barely knew each other, another indicator of human trafficking, as traffickers often pose groups as friends, colleagues, or even family members.”

The women were turned over to the Zamboanga Sea-based Anti-Trafficking Task Force for investigation and assistance.

Tansingco warned traffickers that attempts to exploit lax regulations at southern ports would be thwarted. “The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking remains vigilant, ensuring all potential victims are intercepted before leaving the country,” he declared.

The BI chief reiterated that IACAT’s anti-trafficking efforts extend to all Philippine ports, including those in the south.