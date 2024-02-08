Traditional jeepneys granted extension amid PUV modernization deadline

Traditional jeepneys can still operate and ply their regular routes even after the scheduled 30 April deadline for the public utility vehicle modernization program, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Thursday.

Atty. Mercy Jane Leynes, the LTFRB director, allay fears of mass transportation shortage as traditional PUV operators who have yet to acquire modern jeepneys could still run until the cut-off date as long as they have consolidated their franchises.

"The traditional jeepneys that have been consolidated can exchange units into modernized ones even up to 27 months from LPTRP (Local Public Transport Route Plan) approval. That's the new department order," Leynes told lawmakers during the House committee on transportation's motu proprio inquiry into the status of implementation of the PUVMP.

According to Leynes, the operation extension for traditional jeepney operators was made possible since they have already entered the industry consolidation component's first stage.

However, Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop, the panel's chairperson, lamented drivers are being coerced to consolidate jeepneys because of the constant issuance of administrative orders that have corresponding repercussions.

"This is because if they don't consolidate, they can't make a living. So what's the status of their vehicles? Would this be owned by cooperative?" Acop said.

Leynes, however, countered that waiving their right to their jeepney was part of the conformity affidavit they signed. The affidavit shows an individual operator is willing to join a cooperative or corporation.

The PUVMP, initiated during the Duterte administration in June 2017, aims to replace traditional jeepneys with safer, more efficient, and eco-friendly vehicles with electric-powered or Euro 4 compliant vehicles.

The Department of Transportation, the mother agency of LTFRB, carried on with the PUVMP unfazed by the opposition of some lawmakers and the clamor of operators and drivers.

The PUVMP drew flak from drivers and operators who struggled to comply with the policy primarily due to the high cost of modern jeepneys, ranging from P1.4 million to P3 million, depending on the unit.

In late January, Marcos extended the consolidation deadline for PUVs until 30 April for the benefit of operators and drivers who missed the 31 December cut-off.

This was the third extension from the initial 30 June 2023 consolidation deadline.

The President previously expressed reluctance to prolong the consolidation deadline, citing that at least 70 percent of operators nationwide had consolidated under the PUVMP.

As of January, the nationwide consolidation rate as has reached 77.44 percent, according to Leynes.

Several transport groups led by Manibela staged a week-long transport holiday in March and December last year to oppose the phaseout of traditional jeepneys and UV Express vehicles, pressing the LTFRB to defer its decision.

Manibela sued Bautista, other DoTR officials, and Solicitor General Mernardo Guevarra of graft charges before the Ombudsman for revoking "without due process" its members' franchise and their consolidation into cooperatives and corporations on 31 December.

Manibela consists of roughly 50,000 drivers and operators.