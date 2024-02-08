PBBM champions peace, development in Bangsamoro region

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Muslim leaders that long-lasting peace in the country can only be achieved through development and the democratic process.

During his speech at the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Relations Body, Marcos said that peace and development are key drivers for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's future.

"Peace is not found in agreements or documents, but in jobs created, schools opened, and roads constructed. The bloody tally of war has been replaced with a scoreboard of development, and peace has won," Marcos said.

"A stronger BARMM means a stronger Mindanao and a stronger Mindanao means a stronger Philippines, bringing us closer to achieving our national goals," Marcos added.

Marcos likewise issued a strong warning against any attempts to disrupt the democratic process, saying that the government cannot allow forces outside of democracy to deviate from our dreams.

He added that not a single voter should be disenfranchised by violence, intimidation, or bribery.

He acknowledged the upcoming 2025 BARMM Parliament elections as a crucial test and urged everyone to participate.

Marcos added that giving the vote to the people is the next step in the journey toward self-rule.

"Let us make this historic election a success and show the world that BARMM is peaceful and credible," he added.

Marcos expressed optimism for the future of BARMM, praising the peacekeepers for their efforts and commending the region's preparedness for the upcoming elections.

He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the conflict, emphasizing the importance of creating a peaceful future for generations to come.

In the same speech, Marcos reaffirmed his administration's dedication to achieving "peace with progress" in the Bangsamoro region.

Emphasizing the importance of mutual trust, progress, and learning from past experiences, Marcos declared the Bangsamoro's success as vital to the Philippines' vision of "Bagong Pilipinas" (New Philippines).

Marcos Jr. highlighted the swift activation of all seven Intergovernmental Relations Body mechanisms within two years, demonstrating the urgency of addressing the needs of the war-torn region.

He emphasized that honest and open dialogue is crucial for building and sustaining peace, applauding the frank discussions held during the meeting.

The President also commended the Bangsamoro Transition Authority for enacting key legislations, including the Bangsamoro Administrative Code, Civil Service Code, Education Code, Electoral Code, and Local Governance Code. These laws, he stated, are vital in strengthening the rule of law, which forms the foundation for lasting peace.

"This will be the institutions to which you will hold fast as you build your government and you bring out people to progress," Marcos Jr. declared, emphasizing the importance of these institutions in propelling the Bangsamoro region forward.

Marcos said Bagong Pilipinas cannot be achieved without a thriving Bangsamoro, signifying the government's commitment to inclusive progress throughout the nation.