BARMM’s first Bahay Pag-Asa inaugurated

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works has formally inaugurated and turned over to the Member of Parliament Deputy Speaker Atty. Laisa Alamia the newly completed male and female dormitories Bahay Pag-Asa aimed to house abandoned children and children in conflict with the law in the region.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin on Wednesday said that both dormitories — male and female — cost P45 million and are funded under the Transitional Development Impact Fund of MP Atty. Alamia.

Hasanin said MP Alamia has identified MPW Basilan District Engineering Office as the lead implementer of the project that seats on a 1,200 square meters government lot located in Barangay Sta. Clara here.

Alamia said Bahay Pag-Asa would soon become the home for street children or abandoned children and for those nowhere to stay, living alone in life or no more parents.