Therma Mobile retains status as one of Navotas City’s leading taxpayers

Therma Mobile Inc. (Therma Mobile), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), was recognized as the leading real property taxpayer in Navotas City for the seventh consecutive year.

The city recently acknowledged its top contributors to tax revenue at the Diamond Hotel Manila during its 118th Founding Anniversary.

Therma Mobile expressed great pride in being a partner in furthering the growth of Navotas City as a responsible taxpayer, on top of being an electricity generator and a proponent of community development.

The recognition was given by Navotas City Mayor John Ray Tiangco to AboitizPower Thermal COO Ronaldo Ramos and Thermal South Luzon and NCR COO Lito Morta.