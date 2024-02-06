NAPC-FLMWS welcomes DOLE's order on Service Charge Distribution

The National Anti-Poverty Commission – Formal Labor and Migrant Workers Sectoral Council on Tuesday expressed it's gratitude to the Department of Labor and Employment's issuance of Department Order No. 242, Series of 2024, dated February 1, 2024, which revises the rules implementing Republic Act 11360, also known as the Service Charge Law.

"The issuance of this Department Order marks a significant step toward enhancing the implementation of the Service Charge Law by covering all non-regular employees, including those considered as casual, extra, and contractual employees, and even agency workers. This is crucial in ensuring fair compensation for workers in the service industry. NAPC-FLMWS recognizes the efforts of all stakeholders in fine-tuning the regulations to address the evolving needs of workers in the accommodation and service industries, particularly for non-regular employees," NAPC-FLMWSC statement said.

It added that they formally endorses the proposed revision of the rules to the Department of Labor and Employment through the National Tripartite Industry Peace Council.

The revisions outlined in Department Order No. 242 Series of 2024 are expected to bring about positive changes, providing a more transparent and equitable framework for the distribution of service charges among workers.

The NAPC-FLMWS believed the amendments will contribute to the overall improvement of working conditions and take-home pay within the accommodation and service industries.

As an institution committed to advocating for the welfare and rights of workers, the NAPC-FLMWS applauds the government's dedication to fostering a fair and just labor environment. We believe this development aligns with our mission to promote social justice, alleviate poverty, and empower workers across various sectors as part of the effort of the National Anti-Poverty Commission under Secretary Lope Santos III.

The NAPC-FLMWS extends its gratitude to DOLE headed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and all stakeholders involved in the collaborative effort to enhance the implementation of RA 11360. We remain steadfast in our commitment to working toward the betterment of the lives of Filipino workers and will continue to actively engage with relevant authorities to ensure the effective enforcement of these revised regulations.