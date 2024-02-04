Gatchalian visits flood-hit Davao Oriental

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian over the weekend visited Caraga town in Davao Oriental where he led the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to some 512 residents hit by torrential rains and flooding incidents that have been affecting the province lately.

Aside from relief distribution, Gatchalian inspected some infrastructures in the town that were damaged due to the prevailing weather disturbance.

Accompanying the Secretary in his visit to Caraga town are DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and local executives led by Mayor Ronnie Osnan and Congressmen Nelson Dianghirang and Cheeno Almario.

Earlier, on 31 January, Gatchalian ordered the agency Field Office-Caraga officials to sent some 15,284 FFPs to augment the resources of the local government unit (LGU) of Agusan del Sur for its constituents who have been affected by the effects of a shear line in the province.

Of the total FFPs delivered to the province, 9,744 went to Bunawan town; 620 packs to San Luis; 1,610 FFPs to Sta. Josefa; and 3,310 packs to Veruela.

As requested by the provincial LGU, more aid are currently in transit to help locals cope with the effects of a trough that also occurred in the province.