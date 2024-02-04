Ex-TLRC official’s plea junked

The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the appeal of a former high-ranking official of the now-defunct Technology and Livelihood Resource Center seeking to reverse his graft and malversation conviction for his link to the misuse of P6-million pork barrel of ex-Davao del Sur lawmaker Marc Douglas Cagas IV in 2008.

In its decision, the Sandiganbayan Third Division revealed that there was no cogent or compelling reason to warrant a reconsideration of its October decision, finding ex-TLRC deputy director general Dennis Cunanan guilty of two counts of graft and one count each of malversation of public funds and malversation of public funds through falsification.

Cunanan, along with three TLRC officers, were slapped with up to 47 years in prison for all the cases and was ordered to pay a P5.4-million fine plus legal interest.

The appellant challenged the October ruling by citing several lapses, such as the prosecution’s reliance on his signatory on one of the disbursement vouchers, which he argued cannot consummate the crime charged as further actions are required before the actual release of the Priority Development Assistance Fund-drawn funds.

He also argued that the court could not name him a co-conspirator by solely relying on his signature since such an act is part of his function as deputy director general, adding that the prosecution also failed to prove that accrediting non-government organization partners and implementing the PDAF-funded projects was part of his duty.

However, court records showed that TLRC — through Cunanan — signed a disbursement voucher releasing P4.8 million of Cagas’ P6 million PDAF funds to Farmerbusiness Development Corporation as the lawmaker’s NGO partner purportedly for livelihood and development projects in 2008.

The probe later revealed that the projects were found to be ghost or non-existent.

Both the prosecution and Sandiganbayan said he could not escape criminal liability by downplaying his role as a signatory to the disbursement voucher, given that he was the second highest-ranking official of the TRC charged with the responsibility.

Citing a ruling by the Supreme Court, the Sandiganbayan said Cunanan is liable for violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or RA 3019 when he failed to inquire into the transactions before affixing his signature despite glaring anomalies.

The damage or injury to the government could have been avoided, had the officers involved exercised prudence and diligence in examining the supporting documents before approving and signing the disbursement vouchers, according to the Supreme Court.

“It is clear that accused Cunanan’s act of singing the disbursement voucher, despite having knowledge of the irregularities and apparent violations of the relevant laws and regulations, is considered an overt act in furtherance of the grand scheme to defraud the government,” the Sandiganbayan said.

“Taken in such light, accused Cunanan is still liable under an allegation and finding of conspiracy even if we assume that his functions as Deputy Director General of TRC did not relate to custody or control over the subject funds,” it added.