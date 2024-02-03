QCPD recovers another 'rent-tangay scheme' vehicle

The Quezon City Police District's District Anti-Carnapping Unit reported over the weekend that they have recovered another carnapped vehicle involved in the 'rent-tangay scheme.'

QCPD-DACU Chief, P/Maj. Hector Ortencio said the recovery happened last January 23, 2024 which was rented on June 22, 2023 and was never returned.

Ortencio said the white Toyota Fortuner 4 x 2 owned by a certain Jordan Macwes Changilan was rented by Raymund Artesano Dela Cruz. However, the said vehicle was reported carnapped (rent-tangay) by Jay Rentals located at Dagsian Road, Upper Baguio City on 25 June 2023 after the tracker devised which was installed went offline.

Consequently, on 22 January 2024, DACU personnel received information that the said vehicle was found in Batangas particularly in the house of Estifanio Fajardo Dimapilis, located at Brgy. Sulpok, Tanauan, Batangas. Immediately, said police officers proceeded thereat. Accordingly, the latter bought the vehicle from a certain Kagawad Jhunileonel Ken Noche on 23 July 2023 in the amount of P1,200,000.00. Dimapilis presented several documents pertaining the vehicle and revealed that it was registered under the name of Godfrey Grant Joson, who was the same person involved in another case of rent-tangay scheme involving Toyota Hi Ace GL Grandia with Plate No. CAJ 4513 which was recovered by DACU personnel last 5 January 2024.

Further verification conducted by the Land Transportation Office and Toyota Motor Philippines, revealed that all documents presented were faked and the engine and chassis numbers were also tampered and was positively identified as the same vehicle that was reported carnnaped last 25 June 2023.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Grant S. Joson personally appeared at DACU office last 20 January 2024 and averred that his name was illegally used by the seller who pretended as him.

“Pinupuri ko ang personnel ng DACU sa pamumuno ni PLTCOL Hector Ortencio sa kanilang matagumpay na operasyon na nagresulta sa pagkarekober ng nasabing sasakyan. Muli po kaming nagpapaalala sa publiko na mag-ingat po sa pagparenta ng sasakyan, suriing mabuti ang mga dokumento at wag basta-basta magtitiwala sa pagparenta dahil ang modus ng mga ito ay hindi na nila sinasauli ang sasakyan at tinatangay na ito. Maging mapanuri rin tayo sa pagbili ng mga sasakyan upang maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari," P/Brig.Gen. Red Maranan said.