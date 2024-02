LATEST

S.E.N.A.D.O. holds mini rally at Senate grounds

LOOK: The Samahan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (S.E.N.A.D.O.), a union of Senate employees, holds a mini-rally at the senate grounds on Thursday, 1 Febuary 2024. Employees, both from the secretariat and the senators' offices, assembled at the parking lot to protest the attempt to revisit the Constitution.