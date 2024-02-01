LATEST

Legarda opens 'Bayong' in Senate

LOOK: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda has launched today the Bayong-All-You-Can in the Senate and distributed 2.5 tons of rescue produce through Rural Rising Philippines. RuRi is a non-profit organization founded by spouses Ace and Andie Estrada from Baguio City. They help Filipino farmers by doing "rescue buys" in areas where there is over-production of fruits and vegetables. The Senate employees already filled the Senate-covered court where they lined up to register for the event on Thursday, 1 February 2024.