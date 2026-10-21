Malacañang on Wednesday encouraged residents in areas expected to receive heavy rainfall from Super Typhoon Rosal to collect and store rainwater, particularly in communities experiencing drought brought by El Niño.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the approaching typhoon could provide an opportunity to replenish water supplies, although she expressed hope that it would not cause widespread destruction.

“So, kung ang lugar ninyo ay magkakaroon ng malakas na pag-ulan, tamang-tama, baka mayroon kayong pagkakataon na mag-ipon ng tubig kung kayo ay nakakaranas ngayon ng tagtuyot sa inyong lugar,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

She emphasized that the government was hoping for sufficient rainfall to ease the effects of El Niño without exposing communities to dangerous weather conditions.

“Magandang pagkakataon ito, at ipagdasal na lang natin na huwag sanang ganoon kalakas, tamang lakas lang para maibsan ang epekto ng El Niño sa tatamaan ng bagyo,” she said.

Castro assured the public that government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and Department of Health, were prepared to respond to the typhoon.

According to the 11 a.m. Wednesday bulletin cited in the report, Rosal was located 845 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching 265 kilometers per hour.

Areas identified in the bulletin included Cagayan, the Babuyan Islands, eastern Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Apayao and northeastern Catanduanes.