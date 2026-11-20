DAVAO CITY — Dabawenyos are mourning the sudden passing of former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Peter June “PJ” Simon, who collapsed during a local basketball game here on Friday night, 20 November. He was 46.

Videos, reports flashed over social media Friday night online showing Simon being fanned by teammates at the bench who is experiencing breathing difficulty then prompting teammates to bring him to the nearby San Pedro Hospital for medical attention where he was then declared “Dead on Arrival”.

Popularly known as the “Scoring Apostle” and a native of Makilala, North Cotabato, Simon was drafted 43rd overall in 2001, built his 16 year-career with the PBA’s Purefoods TJ Hotdogs/Magnolia franchise, winning eight championships and earning eight All-Star selections wearing jersey no. 8 alongside teammates James Yap, Marc Pingres and Mark Barroca under head coach Tim Cone.

Known as a dependable scorer on and off the bench, he was a key figure in the franchise’s championships and a focal member of the San Mig Coffee Mixers' Grand Slam-winning squad. He also earned eight PBA All-Star selections and twice as Mr. Quality Minutes.

He retired his no. 8 jersey from the PBA in 2019.

Simon started his basketball career playing for the University of Mindanao Maroons under head coach Mario Babao and team manager Atty. Manny Nitorreda before playing for the PBL’s Hapee Toothpaste franchise where he earned one-time MVP and two-time champion. He then strutted his wares for the Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) Davao Eagles alongside fellow Dabawenyo Arvin Bonleon before jumping to the PBA.

Upon retiring, he continued to inspire kids in local basketball clinics teaching them to play hard and stay humble.

“It is very sad news for us. He will be best remembered for his game and humility,” said former collegiate coach Vitto Orcullo.

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“He will always remain as our Scoring Apostle,” one also stated on a FB post.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us, Coach Noy. You are one of the reasons why, even though we come from the province, we continue to dream big and believe that our dreams are possible.You reminded us that where we come from should never limit how far we can go.

Your legacy and inspiration will live on in all of us. Rest in peace, Coach Noy. You will never be forgotten,” also stated by Ateneo de Davao University and DAVRAA champion coach Jess Evangelio.

Simon is survived by his wife, Jehza Huelar-Simon a Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 and two children.