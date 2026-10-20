At least 785 jobs have been made available in Croatia through the Government-to-Government (G2G) program, brought by the agreement between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Republic of Croatia.

The first day of applicant selection and interviews was held on Monday, 19 October, in Mandaluyong City. There are 943 shortlisted applicants to attend the interview, which will be held over two days.

Nine hotel employers from Croatia personally participated to directly interview the applicants. The open positions are hotel staff, chef, waiters, and housekeeping.

According to the DMW, the recruitment event is proof that there is a high demand for Filipino workers in Europe, and that Filipinos are recognized worldwide for their competence, excellent service, and dedication.

Under the G2G program of the DMW, its goal is to provide a legal, orderly, and safe path for Filipinos who wish to find work in Croatia

Meanwhile, the DMW and the Croatian Employment Service (CES) signed implementing guidelines to establish clear recruitment procedures for overseas Filipino workers seeking employment in Croatia.

The signing aims to improve coordination between the two governments to facilitate employment opportunities and protect Filipino workers.

The guidelines cover recruitment processes, requirements, and the responsibilities of both governments regarding recruitment, worker protection, and monitoring. The arrangement is intended to provide OFW applicants with a government-coordinated recruitment process.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac recognized the skills of Filipino workers, particularly those in the hospitality sector, while Croatian Ambassador to the Philippines Nebojša Koharović welcomed their contributions to Croatian communities.

“Croatia is getting one of our core strengths in our labor market, which is workers from the hospitality sector. They are top-notch and world-class, and we are proud to say that it is you,” Cacdac said.

“You are part of society,” Croatian Ambassador to the Philippines Nebojša Koharović told Filipino applicants.

He also assured those selected for employment that they would be welcomed into Croatian communities and encouraged them to uphold the positive reputation Filipino workers have established in Croatia.